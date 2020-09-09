Zidd Boni Kapoor Release Date, Lineup, Story, Trailer & First Look Poster

Indian producer Boney Kapoor is ready to start filming his upcoming original web series Zee5 Zidd. The series with Amit Sadh in the lead male role, and the main female role will be played by the famous actress Aaisha Amrita Puri. The series also features Sushant Singh. The shooting of Ziddah started from yesterday and the evidence was not shared by anyone other than Amit Sadh himself on his social media account, where we could see the upper part of his face, especially his eyes, head and ears, while the underside shows held lining. an actor. Sanjay Dutt has stage 3 lung cancer

Zidd release date

We could see that some details are written on the clapboard where it says that Boney Kapoor & Zee5 represents FreshLime Films Creation, the name Zidd, a snapshot of Muhurat, and it also mentions the date, and the other half of the split screen shows an image of Lord Ganesha with rose petals and agarbattis in the plate.

The web series will also be produced by Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla under the direction of Vishal Mangalorkar. The film will feature battle scenes and army missions.

The main cast talks about Zidda.

In a previous post, Amit said: “He loved to dedicate Zidda to the Indian army and a citizen of our country. It is truly a great honor for a citizen and an actor. He also said that in putting on the army uniform again, it is impossible to repeat another real story about the determination, courage, tenacity and sacrifice that armed men and women make. “

He also added that with the love of the audience, they will be able to bring something authentic, effective and inspiring, something different that can help the military and their families smile and feel proud of them.

Zidd First Look Trailer and Poster

Amrita also talks about the web series and says that she is thrilled to be a part of this movie, and the biggest reason to say yes to the project is because it inspires and inspires confidence. She says that during the most difficult times, a story like Zidd gave her hope and she believes we will get through this difficult time.

In the end, she says she is very happy to be a part of this realistic and meaningful story. Stay tuned for the latest news from India and around the world.