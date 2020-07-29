Zendaya gets nominated for her first Emmy nomination for ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya gets nominated first-ever Emmy Awards nomination. Zendaya now has an Emmy nomination to her credit. The 23-year-old star finally got her first nod for acting in HBO series ‘Euphoria’. She is earning a nomination for best actress in a drama role. Despite the fact that this has been an intense year for motion pictures and for shooting anything in general, great TV shows are consistently ahead.

Thus the 2020 Emmy nomination didn’t frustrate (as well), particularly in case you’re a fan of Zendaya. She got her first Emmy nomination and the Internet is charmed that she has “finally” got acknowledgment for her heavenly performance on the HBO show. “Euphoria.”

The 23-year-old star is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her starring role in “Euphoria

Leslie Jones and Laverne Cox facilitated the selections declaration ceremony for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards on July 28. The awards ceremony will take place on September 20 and Variety covered the nominees, of which Zendaya was a part.

Zendaya said on twitter that “I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there—”

“I think ‘Euphoria’ taught me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my own abilities because I doubted myself a lot,” she said. “I was looking for something to prove I can do it… ‘Euphoria’served as that, in the healthiest way.”

“I never want to plateau as an actress — I always want to be able to explore and push myself,” She added that Being an actressbrings me to places and makes me do things I’d probably never do because I’m such an introverted person.”

Zendaya received a nomination for lead actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in HBO’s euphoria, aired last summer. The show was also nominated in the Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Makeup (non-prosthetic) categories. With the makeup revolution the series kicked off last summer, it would be a surprise if it didn’t win this category.