You season 3 : release date, Cast, Plot, See all the details here

The first season is based on the 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love with a customer named Guinevere Beck and quickly develops an extreme, toxic, and delusional obsession.

Advertisement

The second season of the American psychological thriller television series You was ordered by Lifetime on July 26, 2018. On December 3, 2018, it was announced that the network had passed on the second season and that the series would move to Netflix as a Netflix Original series.

Advertisement

You season 3 release date

Your season 3 release date is one of the unknown questions till yet. But not now, It is going to premiere on Netflix on April 6, 2021. You season 3 has confirmed it’s releasing. You is an American psychological thriller television series developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Produced by Warner Horizon Television, in association with Alloy Entertainment and A&E Studios.

It has been confirmed that It is going to premiere on Netflix on April 6, 2021. There will be 10 episodes in the upcoming season of You. The second season is loosely based on the novel Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes and was entirely released on Netflix on December 26, 2019.

You Season 3 : Cast

The two Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti would be returning as their love story have not yet met any mad ending and together, we’ve got that beautiful face that is still hidden from Joe along with us. With them, we’d see a few faces from season 2, Ellie, who is still part of Joe’s life. Together with them, Dr.Nicky might also offer a comeback.

You Season 3 : Story

Let’s have quick recap: In the second season, Joe Goldberg moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. When he meets avid chef Love Quinn, Joe begins falling into his old patterns of obsession and violence. As Joe attempts to forge a new love, he strives to make his relationship with Love succeed at all costs, to avoid the fate of his past romantic endeavors.