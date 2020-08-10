WWE wrestler James Harris ‘Kamala’ passes away at 70

On Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed that James Harris ‘Kamala’ passes away at 70. He was better known by the name ‘Kamala’. He performed in the ring as Kamala, and made his WWF debut in 1984. In his Career that has been more than two decades , Harris fought a large number of wrestling’s geniuses, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He was The 6-foot-7, 380-pound

WWE said in a statement. “WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70,”

Look back at the memorable career of Kamala, "The Ugandan Giant," with these classic photos.https://t.co/tEqmciumam — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

the WWE further said “He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006, His character, Kamala, was promoted as a 6-foot-7, 350-pound “Ugandan Giant.”

Reason that led James Harris ‘Kamala’ passes away at 70

The entirety of his rivals threatened with dread when he entered the ring. For the crowd additionally it was astonishing to see him battle. He made his WWE wrestling debut on 25 January 1993 and wrestled in WCW and WWE until 2006.

The reason of his death was not given.

former wrestler Elijah Burke, also known as Da Pope honoured him with a post on instagram. “Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came,” “An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great ‘Ugandan Giant’ Kamala. His memory will live on forever.”