Work from home,Google to keep its employees home until july 2021

Google has concluded that the greater part of its 200,000 employee and contractors should work from home through next June, in a sobering assessment from the search engine behemoth of the coronavirus pandemic’s potential staying power.

a company spokesperson said on Monday. Google will let employees work from home until at least July 2021,

The company had anticipated that most workers should come back to the workplace before this year’s over and has revived a few workplaces around the around. But the decision to extend the remote work policy well into next year indicates that one of the world’s largest tech companies is bracing for a long pandemic and could prompt other businesses to follow this.

CEO Sundar Pichai declaration about work from home

Now, CEO Sundar Pichai has told staff: “To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office.”

Pichai wrote. “I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months.”

The tech business has driven the charge on remote work during the coronavirus emergency, with organizations including Twitter and Facebook saying they intend to permit a few employees to keep working distantly uncertainly.

The delayed lockdown of Google’s workplaces could impact other major employers to take similar precautions, given that the innovation business has been at the forefront of the shift to remote work that has been triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Indeed, even before the World Health Organization proclaimed a pandemic on March 11, Google and other prominent tech firms had been advising their employees to work from home. Google had initially wanted to permit a critical number of employees to start coming back to its Mountain View, California central command and different workplaces in June or July, but the company pushed back the reviving until January.