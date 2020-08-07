Work From Home policy: Facebook offers employees $1000 as it extends policy until July 2021

Facebook offers employees $1000 as it extends Work From Home policy until July 2021. After Google, facebook concluded to keep its employee work from home until July 2021. Facebook is broadening its work from home policy until July of one year from now, turning into the most recent tech giant to focus on letting staff work distantly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nneka Norville, A Facebook spokesperson said “Based on guidance from health and government experts, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021,”

The social networking giant will also give employees $1,000 to cost things like office supplies and furniture.

The organization also concluded that it will revive workplaces where it can, but said it doesn’t hope to see a critical come back to the workplace in the US or Latin AmeArica in 2020.

Facebook said that it will continue reopening offices in a calibrated manner depending on government permits and where virus mitigation measures have been implemented for around two months.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg in May said he thinks half about Facebook’s representatives could be working distantly within the five to 10 years. The organization is now permitting certain employees to work from home on a full-time premise.

Google also announced last month work from home policy

With the COVID-19 pandemic hardly showing any sign of slowing down, Google last month said it would allow its nearly 2 lakh employees to work from home till the middle of next year if their roles permit.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees “To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office,”

Twitter has already allowed its employees to work from home “forever” if they wish to do so.