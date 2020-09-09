William Pursell, Famous composer Died at 94 from pneumonia induced due to coronavirus

William Bill Pursell died at the age of 94 due to Coronavirus, he was a renowned music composer and also nominated for the Grammy award for his impressive. In his life long career, he has worked with some iconic musicians like Willie Nelson and Bobby Dylon at the Nashville Studio.

According to Harlon Ball, a publicist, William Pursell died on Thursday, and the cause of death was Pneumonia related to COVID-19. In 1963, Pursell has one of his instrumental songs named “Our Winter Love” was featured in the Top 10 hits.

William Pursell was born in Oakland in California and for further studies, he went to Baltimore to study in Peabody Conservatory of Music. In 1960, Eddy Arnold urged him to move to Nashville to make his career in the music industry.

In his lifelong career, he has worked with some iconic artists, especially in the 1960s and 70s when he was a session pianist for great musicians like Johnny Cash, Boots Randolph, Chet Atkins, Marty Robbins, Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves, Johnny Paycheck, Joan Baez, Scotty Moore, J.J. Cale, Dan Fogelberg, and many others. On the Billboard Top 100, his song “Our Winter Love” was featured at the number 9 and in the adult contemporary chart also it was ranked at 4.

During his career as a musician, he managed to have two Grammy nominations. First in 1974, for his amazing work on the album “Listen for Ken Medama” and second nomination was four years later in 1978 for his work in National Geographic’s “We Three Kings”.

Later, he started teaching at Belmont University as a composition professor, and in his long career as a professor, he taught likes of Trisha Yearwood and Brad Paisley.

In a statement, William’s daughter Lisa Pursell said during the period of his treatment at the Vanderbilt Univesity Medical Centre, he converted into a Catholic which “gives us some measure of peace”