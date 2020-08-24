Why Kellyanne Conway resigns as senior White House advisor ?

Kellyanne Conway resigns as senior White House advisor. She has been a long-serving advisor to President Donald Trump. She is known to spars with reporters. On Sunday, She announced that she will resign as senior White House advisor to focus on her family. Kellyanne Conway who is 53 years old. She has been at Trump’s side since the beginning. she managed his 2016 campaign that launched the reality TV star into the world’s most powerful office.

Kellyanne Conway has made announcement that she is going to resign from her post as Senior Counsel to US President Donald Trump. She said in her statement that she was stepping down at the end of August to focus on her children, giving them “less drama, more mama”.

Kellyanne Conway resigns as senior White House advisor

Kellyanne Conway has made announcement that she is going to resign from her post as Senior Counsel to US President Donald Trump. She said in her statement that she was stepping down at the end of August to focus on her children, giving them “less drama, more mama”.

She further said that it is her decision that was “completely her choice,” and that she would announce future plans “in time”.

Kellyanne Conway tweeted a statement that closes by saying: “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama”.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

Her husband, George Conwayis is a prominent Washington lawyer. He is one of Twitter’s most Trump critics. He is continuously and loudly questioning the president’s mental fitness for office.