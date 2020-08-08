Why Captain Marvel 2 recruits Candyman Director Nia DaCosta

Captain Marvel 2 recruits Candyman Director Nia DaCosta. Captain Marvel 2 has been looking its director for a long time. Marvel Studios reportedly met with several directors for the Captain Marvel 2 over the past few months and finally found its director Nia DaCosta. she wrote and directed on the highly anticipated Candyman reboot, which she recently completed her work.

According to the reports, Nia DaCosta will Direct the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.

The first Captain Marvel was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck in 2019, around then, the film was figured out how to have a domestic collection of $426.8 Million dollars and challenging $1.13 Billion dollars collected worldwide.

The film was a chartbuster in each perspective. In the spin-off of the film “Captain Marvel 2” which will be directedby the Nia DaCosta. DaCosta becomes the first black woman and fourth woman to direct a Marvel Studios film, report sources.

About Candyman Director Nia DaCosta

The 2019 “Little Woods,” featuring Tessa Thompson, propelled DaCosta’s profession, helping land her the activity of coordinating the new “Candyman” film for maker and co-writer Jordan Peele. That film was initially scheduled to open in June, yet has been pushed to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, DaCosta delivered a staggering shadow-manikin review of “Candyman” that underscored how her film drew from, in her words, “the intersection of white violence and black pain.”