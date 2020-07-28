WHO: Travel bans cannot be unrestricted, countries must fight virus

WHO says Travel bans cannot be unrestricted, countries must fight the virus. Coronavirus has incited countries to reimpose some travel restrictions in recent days. On Monday, the World Health Organization said “Bans on international travel cannot restrict indefinitely, and countries are going to have to do more to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus within their borders”

Just with severe adherence to health measures, from wearing masks to keeping away from crowds, would the world figure out how to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

the World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a virtual news briefing.“Where these measures are followed, cases go down. Where they are not, cases go up,” he said, appreciating Canada, China, Germany and South Korea for controlling outbreaks.

WHO emergency program head Mike Ryan said nations couldn’t keep border shut for a long time to come.

He said “It is going to be almost impossible for individual countries to keep their borders shut for the foreseeable future. Economies have to open up, people have to work, trade has to resume,What is clear is pressure on the virus pushes the numbers down. Release that pressure and cases creep back up.”

Ryan also appreciated Japan and Australia for having had “great accomplishment in containing the infection” however said that it was not out of the ordinary that the infection would resurge in regions with dynamic transmission if restrictions are lifted and versatility expanded.

Mike Ryan further said “And that is what has essentially occurred in many countries is that in nightclubs, other situations, dormitories, other environments in which people are close together can act as amplification points for the disease and then it can spread back into the community. We need to be hyper-alert on those.”

Tedros also said that ” the UN health body’s emergency committee would convene to re-examine the declaration that the outbreak constituted a “public health emergency of international concern”.

PHEIC statement

an alleged A Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) which denotes the most significant level of alert under worldwide health rules, must be re-evaluated every six months.

Before COVID-19, WHO had just made such presentations multiple times since its International Health Regulations changed in 2007, for swine flu, polio, Zika and twice for Ebola flare-ups in Africa.

the current pandemic “is easily the most severe,” Tedros said. There is little uncertainty that the emergency committee will consider that the pandemic despite everything comprises a worldwide public health emergency, yet it might change a portion of its suggestions on how the WHO and the world should react.

Tedros Adhanom declaration for Travel Bans

The circumstance has moved drastically since the declaration was made.

“When I declared a public health emergency of international concern on the 30th of January … there were less than 100 cases outside of China, and no deaths,”

since, from that point forward, the case numbers have taken off past 16 million, with near 650,000 passings around the world.

“COVID-19 has changed our world. It has brought people, communities and nations together, and driven them apart,” Tedros said.

“Over the past six months, WHO has worked tirelessly to support countries to prepare for and respond to this virus,” Tedros further added.

“I am immensely proud of our organisation, WHO, and its incredible people and their efforts.”

Tedros himself has for quite a long time confronted steady assaults from US President Donald Trump, who has blamed WHO for being a “puppet of China”. Recently Trump followed through on his danger to start pulling back the US – traditionally WHO’s the biggest donor – from the association.