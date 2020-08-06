Who is behind Beirut explosion ? US claims terrorist attack, Angry People demand answers for justice

Behind Beirut explosion, Angry people of Lebanon’s Beirut Demand answers for justice. Angry People of Beirut expresses anger at the government over what they say was carelessness that led to Tuesday’s huge explosion. The explosion killed at least 146 people and injured more than 4,000 others. A two-week state of emergency has been started.

President, Michel Aoun, said the explosion was beacuse of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate which is stored unsafely in a warehouse.

Many Countries and people have blamed the officials of mismanagement,corruption and neglect.

Who is behind Beirut explosion ?

The ammonium nitrate – which is utilized as a manure in farming and as a dangerous – had supposedly been in a distribution center in Beirut port for a long time after it was emptied from a boat appropriated in 2013. The head of Beirut port had already asked to the judiciary many times asking that the chemical be exported or sold on to ensure port safety.

President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

What US President Donald Trump says about Explosion ?

US President Donald Trump said the huge explosion that shook Beirut seemed to be a “terrible attack.”

“We have a very good relationship with the people of Lebanon and we will be there to help if they require it. It looks like a terrible attack, “I’ve met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of an event … They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

Somehow, Trump says that it was an attack, may be possibly terrorist attack. USA will be there to help if they require it.

The US embassy in Beirut warned people living in the capital about reports of toxic gases released by the explosion, requested people to stay indoors and wear masks if available.

The explosion comes at a sensitive time for Lebanon. With Covid-19 infections on the rise, hospitals were already struggling to cope. Now, they are faced with treating thousands of injured people.

Investigation is still going on and rescue efforts continue till yet as thousands are wounded. Our prayers with Lebanon. we hope situation will get better sooner.