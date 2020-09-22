Who are The Sparrow Academy? Coming in The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ending turned many fans into shocked when they find out there is another super-power kids Academy “The Sparrow Academy” which are raised by the same father (Sir Reginald Hargreaves) in the same house like The Umbrella Academy.

Who are The Sparrow Academy?

Ben in The Sparrow Academy

The Sparrow Academy is an Academy of seven super-powered children born on Oct 1989 among the 43. The same day adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreaves after following a glitch in the timeline caused by their existence, the Umbrella Academy. The Sparrow Academy is almost the same but they are in a different world rather than The Umbrella Academy. Mr. Hargreaves believes to be a better set of children to create a better future. The Umbrella Academy & The Sparrow Academy’s children are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreaves on the same day but in a different dimension.

The Sparrow Academy Members

The Sparrow Academy

The Sparrow Academy first featured in the last episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 “The End Of Something”.We have seen very few faces in the episode but you easily guess The Sparrow Academy are from a different dimension or world. They are all adopted by Alien Sir Reginald Hargreaves on the same day in a glance we can see some of The Sparrow Academy Characters are

Sir Reginald Hargreaves (Adoptive Father/Alien)

Untitled Justin Min Character (Probably Ben)

Christopher Hargreaves (Green Cube)

Superpowers of The Sparrow Academy

The Umbrella Academy series is based on the comic book written by Gerard Way in 2007. In the volume 3 title Hotel Oblivion. We know there are many superpower villains and heroes are locked up and during the final battle, they all get free from their inter-dimension prison. But these superheroes of The Sparrow Academy have some different superpowers as well some of which we might guess

Number One of the Sparrow Academy appeared to have a super-power who can fly with his powers.

An unnamed Sparrow wearing a grey sweatshirt uniform can able to emit an energy beam from his face.

Carla can heal people from her superpower.

Harlan Cooper with his Sparrow

There are a few of them, we have to wait for the official Rease of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 to see the actual power of each character but one this for sure The Sparrow academy is connected to the Harlan Copper for sure we saw him he can do super natural things after he was rescued from the lake. Let see Keep updated to Cychron for more information about the upcoming season of The Umbrealla Academy Season 3.