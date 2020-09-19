When is Kimetsu No Yaiba: Demon Slayer Season 2 released?

Demon Slayer Season 2 Updates: Anime is an exceptional creation for his fans never letting their characters die. Hello anime lovers! Have you watched Demon Slayer Season 1? Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Go.

It follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who fights and achieves the title of Demon Slayer after his family was killed and his younger sister turned into a demon. The manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020, and as of July 2020, its chapters have been collected in 21 Tankobon volumes.

It was also published in English by viz Media and published by Shueisha in English and Spanish on their Manga Plus platform. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba covers adventure, dark fantasy and martial arts.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date:

The final release date for the second sequel to Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed. But we can expect the second season to premiere in January or February 2021. Since the first season has been a success, the creators and showrunner believe they will skate it again for the next sequel. One thing is for sure, we will witness exceptional and exclusive flamboyant events that will be absolutely worthy of our time.

Cast Of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Satoshi Hino will play the role of Kyojuroi Rengoku, and Daisuke Hirakawa will play the role of Emma. Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kito will be witnesses with Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado. Hiro Shimono and Yoshitune Matsuoka will be other recognized talents.

Demon Slayer, directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Hikaru Kondo, Akimufi Fujio, Masanori Miyake and Yuma Takahashi; it is music produced by Yuuki Kajiura and Go Shiin; under license from Madman Entertainment, Anime Limited Aniplex of America. It originally aired on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT and BS11, and the English broadcast network Adult Swim (Toonami). Its initial launch was from April 6 to September 28, 2019.

