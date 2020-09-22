What’s in Riverdale Season 5?: Release Date and Plot

So Riverdale is one of the series made out by Archie Comics. Its thrilling and secret unrevealed story makes audiences connect to the Riverdale series. It was first watched on the screenplay in 2017, since then directors and writers had able to get the attention of viewers with their twisting and surprising stories till season 4 of Riverdale.

Advertisement

Covid-19 has given little hindrance to the 4th season of Riverdale but, they have mange to release and audiences had given enough love to the characters and story. But as the one season finish, fan demand for the further story and thus they have planed 5th season of Riverdale also.

Advertisement

Trailer of Riverdale Season 5

Star cast of Riverdale

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy

Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews

Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge

Ross Butler as Reggie Mantle

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Also read: Details For Netflix based series Ratched Season 2

Release Dae for Riverdale Season 5

As per the knowledge of Cychron, cast, and shooting had resumed after a good big break due to COVID-19 and now fan can get the relief that soon till next year you will get the 5th season of Riverdale ready to watch in the next year probability.

Shooting and production had started working hard to cover the gap and windup all the shooting. After that editor team will take some time to make the series ready. So according to the official information, we can expect to enjoy season 5 of Riverdale by the mid or end of January 2021.

Shot overview of Riverdale season 5

As this story is about the one such group of high school students and they are solving the mystery of their friend Jason’s death or its a murder. Besides this, you will even get to see the love and romance between the couples from the same group. The story continues with the many mystery ones after another.

Due to pandemic, season 4 of Riverdale had to finish with 19 episodes which are meant to be of 22. But the curiosity and mystery had not let the audient loosen up the interest to get reveal the mystery of death around the town. 5th season might be the last season of Riverdale and al the mystery would be solved by the end of this season of Riverdale.

