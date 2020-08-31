How to Watch Pakistan vs England live 3rd T20 match

T20 series against Pakistan vs England is going on right now in which three matches are to be played. Two of them have already been played. one match is abandoned due to rain while another was won by England with 6 wickets. Pakistan score 194 in its first inings. Babar azam and HAfeez played well and hits half century leading to the pakistan to 194. England easily won the match with the help of Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan inning. Both players have hit half century.

Pakistan vs England live 3rd T20

3rd T20n against England vs Pakistan is going to be interesting fans for cricket fans as it is going to be final match for series. Fans are wishing that 3rd T20 should not be interrupted by the rain. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan is in good form from England while Babar azam and fakhar Zaman were looked in a great form in second T20 match won by England.

If you want to watch it live, you can visit our website to get latest score or if you want to watch it live you can visit these channels as per your country

Pakistan vs England T20 Series TV Channels Broadcasters 2020 (Confirmed) Countries Free Channels Paid Channels Mobile Digital United Kingdom N/A Sky Sports SkyGO Ireland N/A Sky Sports SkyGO Wales N/A Sky Sports SkyGO United States N/A Willow TV Willow TV Australia N/A Fox Sports Fox App France N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Greece N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Portugal N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Germany N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Austria N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Switzerland N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Italy N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Sweden N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Belgium N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Spain N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Hungary N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Netherlands N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Norway N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Denmark N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app European Countries N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Finland N/A Yupp TV via (Smart TV) Yupp TV app Pakistan Ten Sports PTV Sports Ten Sports app India Ten Sports Star Sports Ten Sports app Bangladesh N/A Maasranga, GTV N/A China N/A Fox Sports Asia Fox+ Qatar N/A OSN Wavo Kuwait N/A OSN Wavo Oman N/A OSN Wavo Thailand N/A Fox Sports Asia Fox+ Japan N/A Fox Sports Asia Fox+ South Korea N/A Fox Sports Asia Fox+ Hong Kong Ten Sports Star Cricket Ten Sports App Indian Sub-continent Ten Sports Ten Sports, Star Sports Ten Sports New Zealand N/A SKY TV SKY TV app Afghanistan Ten Sports SLRC Ten Sports App Canada N/A ESPN ESPN app UAE N/A OSN Wavo Saudi Arabia N/A OSN Wavo Middle East N/A OSN Wavo North Africa N/A OSN N/A Sab-Saharan Africa N/A SuperSport SuperSport app South Africa N/A SuperSport SuperSport app South America N/A ESPN ESPN app Caribbean N/A ESPN ESPN app Nepal N/A Star Sports N/A Bhutan N/A Star Sports N/A Maldives N/A Star Sports N/A Sri Lanka N/A SLRC N/A

Pakistan, slipped from 2nd spot to 4th spot in ICC T20 rankings. Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan in the start of the year 2020 in T20 series (3-0) clean sweep that decrease massive points on ranking table. Babar Azam currently informed player and skipper of Pakistan team hopeful to win the T20, series against England. Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Amir will be part of the starting XI on Thursday against England.