How to Watch Pakistan vs England live 3rd T20 match

Pakistan vs England live 3rd T20

T20 series against Pakistan vs England is going on right now in which three matches are to be played. Two of them have already been played. one match is abandoned due to rain while another was won by England with 6 wickets. Pakistan score 194 in its first inings. Babar azam and HAfeez played well and hits half century leading to the pakistan to 194. England easily won the match with the help of Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan inning. Both players have hit half century.

3rd T20n against England vs Pakistan is going to be interesting fans for cricket fans as it is going to be final match for series. Fans are wishing that 3rd T20 should not be interrupted by the rain. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan is in good form from England while Babar azam and fakhar Zaman were looked in a great form in second T20 match won by England.

If you want to watch it live, you can visit our website to get latest score or if you want to watch it live you can visit these channels as per your country

Pakistan vs England T20 Series TV Channels Broadcasters 2020 (Confirmed)
CountriesFree ChannelsPaid ChannelsMobile Digital
United KingdomN/ASky SportsSkyGO
IrelandN/ASky SportsSkyGO
WalesN/ASky SportsSkyGO
United StatesN/AWillow TVWillow TV
AustraliaN/AFox SportsFox App
FranceN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
GreeceN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
PortugalN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
GermanyN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
AustriaN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
SwitzerlandN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
ItalyN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
SwedenN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
BelgiumN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
SpainN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
HungaryN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
NetherlandsN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
NorwayN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
DenmarkN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
European CountriesN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
FinlandN/AYupp TV via (Smart TV)Yupp TV app
PakistanTen SportsPTV SportsTen Sports app
IndiaTen SportsStar SportsTen Sports app
BangladeshN/AMaasranga, GTVN/A
ChinaN/AFox Sports AsiaFox+
QatarN/AOSNWavo
KuwaitN/AOSNWavo
OmanN/AOSNWavo
ThailandN/AFox Sports AsiaFox+
JapanN/AFox Sports AsiaFox+
South KoreaN/AFox Sports AsiaFox+
Hong KongTen SportsStar CricketTen Sports App
Indian Sub-continentTen SportsTen Sports, Star SportsTen Sports
New ZealandN/ASKY TVSKY TV app
AfghanistanTen SportsSLRCTen Sports App
CanadaN/AESPNESPN app
UAEN/AOSNWavo
Saudi ArabiaN/AOSNWavo
Middle EastN/AOSNWavo
North AfricaN/AOSNN/A
Sab-Saharan AfricaN/ASuperSportSuperSport app
South AfricaN/ASuperSportSuperSport app
South AmericaN/AESPNESPN app
CaribbeanN/AESPNESPN app
NepalN/AStar SportsN/A
BhutanN/AStar SportsN/A
MaldivesN/AStar SportsN/A
Sri LankaN/ASLRCN/A

Pakistan, slipped from 2nd spot to 4th spot in ICC T20 rankings. Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan in the start of the year 2020 in T20 series (3-0) clean sweep that decrease massive points on ranking table. Babar Azam currently informed player and skipper of Pakistan team hopeful to win the T20, series against England. Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Amir will be part of the starting XI on Thursday against England.

