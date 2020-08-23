Watch Mirzapur season 2 trailer: Reviews, Launch date and all you need to know

Mirzapur season 2 trailer: Mirzapur was a blockbuster hit for Amazon prime in India. Fans are waiting to watch season 2. As per the demands of Mirzapur fans, Mirzapur season 2 was revealed to its fans. But after waiting for a long time, No announcement till yet has been announced. However, Amazon Prime Video released a birthday anniversary trailer last year. The video revealed that the next season would come put in 2020. But the pandemic postponed everything due to coronavirus. Now It is expected to release in December. Its trailer may be launched in September which will confirm the release date for season 2.

Mirzapur is one of the best web series. It was an instant hit and was regarded as a pioneer in the web series scene. It has certainly helped pave the way for internet series in India.

Mirzapur season 2 trailer launch

After getting a marvelous debut on Amazon Prime in 2018. Previously, fans of this crime thriller were expecting that the second season of Mirzapur could be released in 2019, But it was not released and disappointed its fans. Now in 2020, It is expected that it would be released this year but no trailer or release date has been announced yet. It was to release in April 2020 but Novel coronavirus postponed this. It is expected from some of our sources that Release Date Will Announce on 24th August after noon.