Watch Dogs 2 FREE: Story, Gameplay & Characters

In case, you haven’t heard about the Watch Dogs 2 its an open-world single-player game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and released by Ubisoft in 2016. Ubisoft has finished the production of the upcoming Watch Dogs franchise Watch Dogs: Legion & its all set to release on 29 October 2020.

Watch Dogs 2 Free

How To Get FREE Watch Dogs 2



if you don’t have an account on epic games yet then make it right away & install the epic games client in your system. Epic games keep giving away many famous games like GTA 5, Hitman, Civilization 6, and many more for FREE every week. so don’t miss the opportunity to get a FREE game that you haven’t played yet.

Make an account on EpicGames (must be 18 plus)

Download the EpicGames Client in your system

Go to the offer page GET FREE WATCH DOGS 2

Download & Install the Game

Then Enjoy your game

This game is available for FREE for a limited time till 24 Sep 2020 by EpicGames. In case you have missed the time & you’re reading this article after 24 Sep you might see the actual price of the Watch Dogs 2. But Don’t worry there are always FREE games available on epic games every week.

Watch Dogs 2 Story

In an open-world, this game is based on IoT (Internet of things) where almost everything is connected to the internet from CCTV, Cars, Doors, Machines, and so on. ctOS are the main provider of all these IoT (Internet of things) they have all data of citizens & control of all these data. but Marcus can modify the personal information of NPCs in the ctOS database.he can hack any of IoT things such as cars, gates, doors, machines. But not cute pets.

Dog in Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 Gameplay & Characters

Our main character is Marcus who can hack into various electronic devices using his smartphone those are connected to ctOS. The player can also gain multiple options while hacking an object. For instance, if the player attempts to hack a car, they can gain direct control over them, or have the car lose control and crash in a random direction. Marcus has advanced equipment, including a quadcopter and a remote-controlled car which can spy anywhere & can do many important things like door unlock, database copy.

Watch Dogs 2 features several main story missions and side-missions known as “operations”. Once completed, Marcus will increase popularity in the game based social media. There are many character customization options available based on you in the collection section. Marcus can be customized with over 700 articles of clothing, available for purchase in stores.