Walmart removes firearms and ammunitions from display in stores

Due to the increasing unrest and chaos in the country, Walmart has stated that it will not be displaying firearms and ammunitions in the stores in United States of America.

About Walmart

Walmart, country’s largest retailer, is one of the biggest stores in the country with a wide customer base. It is based in Bentonville, Arkansas. In over half of its 4,700 stores, firearms and ammunitions are sold. It has general stores, grocery stores, hypermarkets and discounted department stores all over the country. Sam Walton was the founder of this shopping giant, which opened in 1962 and incorporated in 1969.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart stated in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday.

It further said that the customers will be able to buy the said products from the stores.

As the election day looms nearer, the country has seen a number of protests, massive destruction and curfews in Philadelphia following the killing of a black man who was dealing with some mental health issues.

Reason behind the course of action

After the murder of George Floyd, the store followed a similar course of action as the incident sparked some very serious protests and violent demonstrations across the country. The cases of police brutality and racism have seen an increase, and people protested against the same.

The previous year, Walmart halted the sale of handguns and short-barrel rifles and also made an appeal to the customers not to openly carry any kind of firearms to their stores, even though the state permits it. Walmart sold handguns only in the state of Alaska, however, the store ended the sale there as well.