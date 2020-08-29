Virushka’s pregnancy post breaking all the records.

The famous couple, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli announced that they are pregnant this Thursday. they both shared a post which stated, “and then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021” along with a picture of both of them in which fans could easily see the baby bump of Anushka. Going by the post it seems like the actress is four months pregnant. Flaunting her baby bump, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress as she posed with her cricketer husband. That picture of both of them is everywhere now.

Virushka announced the pregnancy on their official instagram handle.

This couple got married in December 2017, after the many years of dating each other, in the initial years they had some misunderstandings in between them but also couldn’t seperate them. The cleared all thosemisunderstandings and finally got married in 2017. For the longest time Anushka Sharma has faced rumours of pregnancy. Responding to the pregnancy talks, Anushka had told last year, “Yeah. If you’re married then people ask, is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything.” Post her last release ‘Zero’ Anushka did not announced any new venture. currently Virat Kohli is in UAE, where he has travelled to participate in IPL 2020. The popular Indian captain is in quarantine, ahead of the Indian Premier League.

Yesterday, they both posted the same caption and picture on their official instagram handles, which stated that the Anushka is about 4 months pregnant. Many other celebrities congratulated them in the comment section and some shared their post and congratulated the couple.