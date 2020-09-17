Vikings Season 7: Part 2, Release Date, Cast, Characters, and more

Advertisement

Vikings is a historical drama television series which is created and written by Michael Hirst for the History Channel. The series has completed its first half part in six seasons till now. Latest Season 6 was released in December 2019 with ten episodes, and another ten episodes are still to be premiered. The Vikings fans are now eagerly waiting for part 2 of Vikings Season 7.

Vikings season 7 news

Vikings Season 7 Release date

It is expected that season 6, part 2, will arrive at the end of 2020. But no official date has been announced so far yet. The story of Ragnar and his sons might come to an end. This is a clear indication that the creators aren’t interested in Vikings for season 7. The sixth season consists of a double order of twenty episodes, split into two parts of ten episodes; The season mainly focuses on King Bjorn’s reign over Kattegat, Ivar’s adventures in Rus’, and Ubbe’s expedition to Iceland. Read also The Witcher Season 2 Updates

Characters of Vikings Season 7

Moe Dunford

Travis Femme

Katheryn Winnick

Clive James Standen

Jessalyn Sarah Gilsig

Gustaf Skarsgård

Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Gabriel James Byrne

Donal Francis Logue

Jordan Patrick Smith

Danila Kozlovsky

Eric Johann Johnson

Georgia Hirst

Alyssa Sutherland

Linus William Roache

Alexander Ludwig

Ben Robson

Kevin Serge Duran

Lothaire Bluteau

John Kavanagh

Peter Vilhelm Franzén

George Paul Blagden

Joona Jasper Pääkkönen

Alex Høgh Andersen

Marco Ilsø

David Lindström

Ragnheiður Ragnarsdóttir

George Raymond Stevenson

Vikings Part 2 Plot

The next season of Vikings will be from where the end of seasons 6 component of Vikings. The following section (Component 2) will renew the opening using a twist showcasing the passing of Bjorn. And, turns on into the future of Floki. Anyhow, the directors decided a spin-off of this series as Vikings: Valhalla. The narrative of its spin-off occurs later after the first story is completed and will be premiered on Netflix.

The conclusion will unveil the loss of life of Ragnar Loatbrok out of the 4th-year-old. All the viewers of the show are wondering whether Bjorn reaches his brother Ivar in the upcoming season. Few of these haven’t even got surprised as they believed the death of Ragnar.