Venom 2 Release Date is one of the biggest questions for Venom fans to know the answer. But Any announcement regarding the release of the Venom 2 is not made till yet. Fans are curious to know. Here, from some of the sources that we have, we can expect its release date, Cast, Spoiler. Stay on the page, You will get all details.

Venom 2 was set to be one of the few blockbusters to get a release this year, but even Tom Hardy’s anti-hero wasn’t good to work as the current global situation. The return of Venom had been delayed to next summer, but at least with the delay, we got confirmation of the official title in a teaser video.

Venom 2 is the upcoming superhero movie directed by Andy Serkis. The first Venom film was released in 2018, and Venom 2 balances to be the next movies in the sony movies world of Marvel characters.

Venom 2 Release Date

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Venom, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel. Venom 2 was set to arrive this year but the global pandemic situation has ruined everything. It has assumed that Venom 2 is going to be released on 21 June 2021.

Venom 2: Who is in the Cast?

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom: An investigative journalist who is the host of an alien symbiote that imbues him with super-human abilities and a violent alter-ego: Venom.

Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage: A psychopathic serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote known as Carnage.

Michelle Williams as Anne Weying: A district attorney and Eddie’s ex-fiancée.

Reid Scott as Dan Lewis: A doctor and Anne’s boyfriend.

Naomie Harris as Shriek: Kasady’s love interest.

Additionally, Stephen Graham and Sean Delaney have been cast in undisclosed roles.