Vector-Borne Diseases: PM Modi requested citizens to take Precautions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens of the country to take precautions against tropical and vector-borne diseases. Because they are common in this season even though the Centre Government is monitoring the situation.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan today had set up a meeting with the officials of Delhi health department and the municipal corporations in the national capital New Delhi so that they can be prepared to check the status of the disease in New Delhi.

Vector-borne diseases are infections transmitted by the bite of infected arthropod species, such as mosquitoes, ticks, triatomine bugs, sandflies, and blackflies. Arthropod vectors are cold-blooded (ectothermic) and thus especially sensitive to climatic factors.

Prime Minister Statement About Vector-Borne Diseases

On Twitter, Prime Minister Urged citizens to take precautions. He wrote “This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy!”

Everyone is busy battling Covid-19. It is necessary to take measures to control these diseases.

“Today, I held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi government and city’s municipal corporations over the preparedness to deal with vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. It is important to take measures to control these diseases,” the Union health minister said after the meeting.

the minister further said. “It was important to have a meeting so that vector-borne diseases are not ignored. Last year, around 5,000 cases of dengue were reported. It is important to be better prepared to deal with such diseases,”

After all, Today the World Health Organization (WHO) also called for widespread flu vaccinations this year.