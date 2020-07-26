US to be shutdown, Experts request as 1000 coronavirus deaths in 4 days

Experts request the US to be shut down as 1000 coronavirus deaths have been reported in just 4 days. More than 1,000 people passed away in just 4 days a week ago due to Covid-19. The country recorded 900 new virus-related deaths Saturday, down from the 1,130 reported Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 146,460 Americans have died from the virus, That brings the complete US loss of life from the infection as of Sunday, as per information from Johns Hopkins University.

As soon as Covid-19 records get broken, there have been going debates on whether to send kids back to class or to close down the economy again is reaching a critical stage.

On Thursday, over 150 prominent medical experts, researchers, educators, medical attendants and different specialists marked a letter encouraging leaders to close the nation down and begin once again to contain the wild spread of the infection.

“Right now, we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1st. Yet, in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities,” the letter read, which was sent to the Trump administration, members of Congress and state governors.

Four states that break Covid-19 records

California, which is driving the country with the most recorded coronavirus cases, detailed 159 passings connected to the infection Friday – the highest number recorded in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The greater part of all infection-related passings in the state originates from Los Angeles County, where more than 4,260 passings have been accounted for. The state has had over 446,450 revealed diseases, as per Johns Hopkins.

Georgia also broke a new single-day record Friday, reporting at least 4,813 new coronavirus cases. Health officials reported 3,787 new cases Saturday. More than 165,180 people have tested positive in the state, according to Johns Hopkins.

Oregon detailed nine new coronavirus-related passings Friday, breaking its record for most announced fatalities in a single day since the pandemic started. Health authorities in the state announced 396 new cases, carrying the state’s all out to more than 16,100.

Hawaii detailed a record number of new cases For the second day straight, distinguishing 60 new positive tests Friday, as per Health officials authorities. On Thursday, Hawaii announced 55 new cases. the state has had in any event 1,620 announced diseases, as indicated by Johns Hopkins.

Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a statement. “Some of the cases we’re reporting today are associated with existing clusters, known cases and household spread, but others are new, unassociated cases that indicate increasing community spread,”