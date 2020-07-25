US govt says new foreign students can’t enter if courses online

On Friday, federal immigration officials announced that new foreign students will be banished from entering the United States if they plan to take their classes entirely online this fall. That means US foreign students, foreign students can’t enter the US if they decide to take their classes entirely online during coronavirus pandemic.



In an update to class officials, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement expressed new understudies who weren’t at that point enlisted as of March 9 will “probably not have the option to get” visas on the off chance that they expect to take courses completely on the web.

The declaration fundamentally influences new students planning to enlist at colleges that will give classes online because of the coronavirus pandemic.



An international students who are already in the US or are coming back from abroad and right now have visas will, in any case, be permitted in any case to take classes altogether web-based, as per the update, even if they start guidance face to face yet their schools move online even with a worsening coronavirus outbreak.



ICE wrote on its website that “The new rules apply to nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9″ under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), Additionally, designated school officials should not issue a Form I-20 to a nonimmigrant student in new or initial status who is outside of the US and plans to take classes at a SEVP-certified educational institution fully online.”

Those celebrations about Trump retracting order for international students to attend in-person classes in a pandemic? Premature

ICE now says students with existing visas won’t be kicked out, but new students won’t be given visas if schools are fully online https://t.co/JrPwqX4MK1 pic.twitter.com/aP8zMwND5w — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) July 24, 2020

The American Council on Education, a gathering of college presidents, said it was disillusioned by the most recent direction.

said Brad Farnsworth, vice president of the group said “We have been fearing this and preparing for this. We’re still disappointed,”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.”The Trump administration didn’t even attempt to explain the basis for this senseless rule, which forces schools to choose between keeping their international students enrolled and protecting the health and safety of their campuses,”