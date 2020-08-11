Urdu Poet Rahat Indori dies at 70 after getting corona postive. Rahat Indori passed away at a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Rahat Indori who was 70 years old and also quite active on social media, had written about his infection on his Twitter handle earlier in the day.

Dr Vinod Bhandari who was having his treatment said “He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. He had 60% pneumonia,” A doctor at Sri Aurobindo Hospital said Indori suffered two heart attacks on Monday.

He was quite active on social media platforms. He informed his fans about his health by tweeting ” “After showing initial Covid19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I am declared positive for the virus today and have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,”

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Rahat Indori dies at 70 after getting corona postive

A well-known Urdu poet, he had also asked his followers and fans to wish him a speedy recovery, and urged them to not call his family to enquire about his well-being, while promising to update them via Twitter and Facebook.

Indori was known to express his views on socio-political scenarios in the country. he was known for some of his shayaris on social media.