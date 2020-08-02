Updates in Bitcoin twitter hack, three people has been found

Updates in Bitcoin twitter hack, Three people included two teens have been charged for their alleged roles in the Twitter hack that happened on July 15, 2020. The official accounts of Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Apple, musician Kanye West, and Uber requested donations in a scam of cryptocurrency. This hacking aimed to encourage people to send cryptocurrency at the same bitcoin address by tweeting from their official accounts. The tweets were later removed by tweeter after being posted. They are targeted by Hackers.

Reason Behind hacking Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Apple, and many corporate accounts

Mason Sheppard is 19 years old. He is also known as “Chaewon,” of Bognor Regis, in the United Kingdom. He was charged in a criminal complaint in the Northern District of California. He was charged with carrying out the hack, as well as related wire fraud and money laundering crimes, according to a Justice Department statement.

Nima Fazeli is just 22 years old who is also known as “Rolex,” of Orlando, Florida. He was charged in a criminal complaint in the Northern District of California with supporting and abetting the deliberate access of an ensured PC.

The Justice Department didn’t name the third litigant, however, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office in Tampa, Florida said it had caught 17-year-old Graham Clark. The third litigant is an adolescent

Attorney’s statement about Updates in Bitcoin twitter hack

Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said “The hackers allegedly compromised over 100 social media accounts and scammed both the account users and others who sent money based on their fraudulent solicitations”

“The rapid investigation of this conduct is a testament to the expertise of our investigators, our commitment to responding quickly to cyber attacks, and the close relationships we have built with law enforcement partners throughout the world.”

on Saturday, Twitter said in a statement that it appreciated the “swift actions of law enforcement.”

Twitter also added that “the hackers used a phone to fool the social media company’s employees into giving them access to accounts.“

U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson for the Northern District of California said “There is a false belief within the criminal hacker community that attacks like the Twitter hack can be perpetrated anonymously and without consequence,”

“Today’s charging announcement demonstrates that the elation of nefarious hacking into a secure environment for fun or profit will be short-lived. Criminal conduct over the Internet may feel stealthy to the people who perpetrate it, but there is nothing stealthy about it. In particular, I want to say to would-be offenders, break the law, and we will find you.” he further added

San Francisco FBI Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett. said “Upon opening an investigation into this attack, our investigators worked quickly to determine who was responsible and to locate those individuals,”

“While investigations into cyber breaches can sometimes take years, our investigators were able to bring these hackers into custody in a matter of weeks. Regardless of how long it takes us to identify hackers, we will follow the evidence to where it leads us and ultimately hold those responsible for cyber intrusions accountable for their actions. Cyber criminals will not find sanctuary behind their keyboards.”

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren said his office had recorded 30 lawful offense accusations against Clark, who was in state authority.

“This was a massive fraud orchestrated right here in our own backyard, and we won’t stand for that,” he said.

Twitter said in a statement that “This attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems,” the company tweeted.

In the wake of taking representative certifications and getting into Twitter’s frameworks, the programmers had the option to target different workers who approached account bolster apparatuses, the organization said.