Unorthodox season 2: All we know so far!!

2 hours ago
2 Min Read

Netflix’s new miniseries, based on the same-titled memoir by Deborah Feldman, has become a global appreciated and hit show.

Unorthodox follows thelife of Esty, a young woman trapped in a loveless marriage.

Who, upon learning that she is pregnant and that her husband intends to divorce her, flees her insular Hasidic Jewish community in Brooklyn to begin a new life in Berlin.

When her husband, learns about her pregnancy, he and his ne’er-do-well cousin Moishe travel to Berlin in the hope of dragging Esty home.

esty unorthodox 1585315100

The show ended with many loops and left viewers wanting more.

But it is unlikely to expect the new season.

As Producer Anna Winger dispelled hopes of a second season, saying that the show’s creative team views the story as finished:

“We’re not doing a sequel to this because we feel that we really told this story. It was always designed as a miniseries. I suspect that I will work with these actors again, and with many of my collaborators from this project. We have a lot of new things in development.

So, it’s not the end of the road for this constellation, but I don’t think we’ll tell this story again. We’ve told it.”

Joseph Sanders

