Unlock 4 guidelines regarding school are still in doubt.

According to ‘unlock 4’ guidelines, students of class 9th to 12th can visit schools on a voluntary basis from September 21, to seek academic guidance. However, the schools will remain shut till September 30 and only online classes can take place. 50% teaching and other staff can be called at schools, if necessary at the time of taking online classes. Many school authorities are in favour that this move can help students who were not able to attend online classes due to non availability of device or networks. But parents are still not ready to send their child at school because of the risk of corona virus.

A conflict between parents and school authorities thoughts on Unlock 4 guidelines.

At the same time, it stated, “Students of class 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

This will be subject to written consent from their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from 21st September, for which SoPs will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.”

Officials at government schools said students will benefit. Dr Devindar, principal of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (SBV) in Rouse Avenue, said, “It will be really helpful if teachers can hold sessions for students to clear doubts. It’ll be more significant for Board students since teachers have to brief them about the pattern of the exams. It is still unsafe to allow students of primary and upper primary classes to schools,” he said.

A senior official at the Delhi government’s education department said a decision may be taken on Monday.

“A meeting will be held on Monday to discuss the unlock 4 guidelines. The guidelines regarding schools will be discussed at length with all stakeholders. We will have to analyse how many schools are in containment zones,” the official said.

Authorities at private schools said majority of their students are already attending online classes.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said, “Our students are very well-connected with their teachers remotely. We are conducting online sessions regularly just to clear doubts. But if the government directs us, then we will allow students to visit schools with all precautions. It’s anyway voluntary.”

Some private schools, however, raised concerns over the safety of students.