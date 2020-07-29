Twitter temporarily restricts Donald Trump Jr.’s account over misleading COVID-19 video. Twitter said on Tuesday it had confined Donald Trump Jr’s. ability to tweet from his record for 12 hours, after it required him to delete a post that violated the social media site’s policy on coronavirus misinformation. The oldest child of U.S. President Donald Trump posted a since-erased tweet on Monday with a viral video of doctors discussing the medication hydroxychloroquine.

Twitter said that Trump’s account violated its policy “on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

The video was posted by others on Facebook and YouTube and brought down for disrupting those site rules on COVID-19 deception after racking up tens of millions of views.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration a month ago renounced its crisis use approval for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 after a few examinations provide a reason to feel ambiguous about its effectiveness. The president consistently promoted the medication and said he had utilized it himself.

Donald Trump Jr. statement in an interview

“They’re censoring my account. They’re censoring others,” Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview.“This never happens to someone saying something that benefits the left. It only hurts conservatives,” he said, adding that he had posted the video because it seemed “very contrary to the narrative that they’ve been force-feeding us.”

The screenshot clearly states that tweet has been removed because it violates twitter’s policy

President Trump retweeted to his 84 million followers a post on Monday containing a connect to the deceptive video, which was additionally erased as a feature of Twitter’s requirement activities.



The president also retweeted a post blaming Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top irresistible infection master, of suppressing the utilization of hydroxychloroquine.

DR Fauci, who coordinates the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday he has “not been misleading the American public under any circumstances.”

Twitter ,Facebook and YouTube removed the video after it started to go viral.