TV presenter Shravani Kondapalli committed suicide, knows the cause of death

Young Telugu TV actress Shravani Kondapalli committed suicide at her home in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad. According to reports, she was found hanging from the bathroom ceiling. She was only 26 years old. The body was sent for autopsy to Osmania hospital. The police have reviewed the case and the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the Family claimed that her boyfriend Devraj Reddy molested and forced her to commit suicide. The family also claimed that Devraj Reddy molested her for a long time.

Family members filed a complaint against him at SR Nagar Police Station. He hasn’t been arrested yet. He is from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Police officers are investigating Devraja Reddy. He is the main culprit in her death. Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt resumes work seen on the set of Shamshera

Shravani Kondapalli career wiki & biography

Shravani Kondapalli was only 26 years old. She has worked for 8 years in Telugu serials and the popular Telugu serials Manasu Mamatha and Munaragam. She was the kindest and happiest with everyone.

Brother Shravani told reporters that Devraj was following her for money. He said his sister told him that she was under pressure because her boyfriend was blackmailing her. She said that she needed to attend the shooting, but soon made this extreme decision. “

In any case, her family has declared injustice over her death.

Cause of death of Shravani Kondapalli

Inspector Narasimha Reddy from S.R. Nagar confirmed that some investigations showed that family members had an argument with Shravani over going on a date with Devaraj again with her mother and brother over a question about arriving late Tuesday night, after an argument she entered her room and hanged herself.

The police also dispatched officers to Kakinada to arrest Devraj for questioning. but he hasn’t been arrested yet.

In June, Devraj Reddy was arrested for forcing Shravani to marry him. A few months ago, Devaraj met the actress through Tik-Tok. The friendship between them turned into love.