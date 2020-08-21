Turkey again converts the former Istanbul church into a mosque. The former Instanbul church which was converted before as Kariye Museum from Mosque has been converted to be turned back Mosque. In simple, Kariye Museum has been converted into a Mosque. Conversion of Kariye Museum comes after a month of controversial conversion of the renowned Hagia Sophia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered another ancient Orthodox Church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a Muslim place of worship.

It was originally converted into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the 1453 conquest of ruled by the Ottoman Turks. Ottoman Turks ruled Turkey for almost 600 years.

It was converted to the Kariye Museum after World War II as Turkey pushed ahead with the creation of a more secular new republic out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. A group of American art historians then helped restore the original church’s mosaics and opened them up for public display in 1958.

Why Turkey again converts former Istanbul church into a mosque?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has now failed in development, economic crisis. He is trying to draw the attention of their citizens by doing such things. Tayyib Erdogan already converted renowned Haghia Sophia into Mosque. But another step explains everything that he wants to be in power to rule the Country.

However, Erdogan has in the past few years placed a greater emphasis on the battles that resulted in the defeat of Byzantium by the Ottomans.