Trump’s adviser Robert O’Brien for National security, tests positive

Trump’ s adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive Covid-19. The White House confirmed that Robert O’Brien has mild symptons and “has been self-quarantine and working from a safe area off site. Trump’s adviser Robert O’Brien came back recently from a trip in Europe. The White House said in a statement Monday morning. “National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site. There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted,”

Trump reacted to the news Monday evening while at the same time leaving for the White House for a North Carolina office which is also engaged with creating a potential coronavirus vaccine.

“I haven’t seen him lately. I heard he — he tested. Yeah. I have not seen him. I’m calling him later,” Trump told reporters.

Trump’s adviser Robert O’Brien Travel History

O’Brien, one of Trump’s top associates, recently came back from Europe, where he and his top representative met with authorities from the UK, France, Germany and Italy. O’Brien took a family vacation also, during which he was likely presented to the infection, promptly following his outing to Europe, a senior organization said

It comes as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge across the American South and West.

It’s still unknwon how Robert O’Brien who is 54, was presented to the coronavirus or how much in-person contact he’s had recently with Trump. Their last open appearance together was on July 10 during a visit to the U.S. Southern Command in Miami. He was last seen at the White House on Thursday.

O’Brien has been working from home since a week ago. Sourcesl said O’Brien was toward the end in the workplace last Thursday, when he unexpectedly went out. The White House proclamation said there is “no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President.”

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that one of O’Brien’s daughters also tested Covid-19 and that’s how O’Brien believes he got it.