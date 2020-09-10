Transformers 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More New & Exciting Updates

– Advertisement –

The Transformers franchise was released when the first movie was released in 2007. It has been one of the highly popular film franchises in Hollywood. Directed by Michael Bay, Transformers relies on the Transformers franchise which started in the 80s.

Thus far, we have observed 5 amazing movies in the Transformers franchise. Bumblebee was a spin-off and also a prequel that was introduced in 2018. On the other hand, the showrunners have confirmed that Bumblebee was Transformers 6. Having an ordinary IMDb score of 7/10 and all the Tomatometer at 70%, all the movies in the franchise are a smash hit. And today, the lovers are eagerly waiting for the seventh region of the franchise.

Bumblebee was a spin-off and a prequel to the entire Transformers franchise. As its name implies, it was completely focused on the origin story of the Transformers. Optimus Prime delivered Bumblebee into Earth to Find a secure sanctuary for the Autobots to regroup. The robots then proceed into a local cell tower to transmit the data to Megatron’s army. But later we visit Bumblebee on the road together with the great Optimus Prime in his classic Generation One Sort.

Therefore, let’s dig into the details about the release date, cast, and narrative for the upcoming Transformers movie. Paramount Pictures has formally revived the movie franchise for yet another sequel.

Release Date

After Transformers 3 (2011), it’s turned into a downward incline for Michale Bay. Though Dark Of The Moon was a smash, parts 4,5, and 6 were seriously criticized by the crowd. But, NO official launch date was announced. According to a few official reports, Transformers 7 is anticipated to start in the Summer of 2022.

Plot

Transformers 5 and 4 failed to make it big in the box office. They received poor reviews from audiences and critics alike. Michael Bay has stepped down as the director of this new film.

Transformers 7 will dig deeper into the area of Cybertron. It is going to explore Cybertron in a way it has not been explored. This could provide us a thorough look at how it all began and what the Autobots have in store for us. However, the crew and cast members have been closely lipped regarding the plot details for another movie.

Cast

No official announcement concerning the cast has been created yet. We’ll update you once we hear from official sources.

