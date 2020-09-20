Top 5 Web Series You Can Watch While Waiting Mirzapur Season 2

Here we come again with some new information. In this article, we will talk about the top 5 best web series you can watch while waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 and we’re sure you will like it. These day Web series are coming with different concepts and also, if you’re getting bored or want to see something fresh or best just like Mirzapur then this article helps you to find the best series. There are so many finest web series that make you day and you should consider them. So, here is the list of Top 5 best web series.

Rangbaaz

The Rungbaaz is an action-crime web series of Zee5 which is created by Bhav Dhulia. The series is quite amazing and create good buzz between fans also, the series get good review from the audiences. The web series Rungbaaz is based on a true story of a second most wanted gangster of India Shri Prakash Shukla also the story follows his life and shows his criminal journey. The Saqib Salim and Aahana Kumra are playing lead roles in the web series.

Apharan

Well, the Apharan is the second web series that entertain you as well. The action-thriller web-series Apharan created by Sidharth Sen Gupta and written by Mohinder Pratap Singh also, the series is featuring Arunoday Singh and Mahi Gill in leading roles. The Apharan Story describe a police officer Rudra Srivastava’s life who kidnaps a girl for reward but the kidnapping went wrong. The story is classic and thrilled you amazingly.

Flesh

The Flesh is an Indian crime-thriller web series which is written by Pooja Ladha Surti and directed by Danish Aslam. The Web series is featuring Swara Bhaskar and Mahima Makwana in leading roles. The Flesh story show a brutal side of human trafficking in India. Well, the web series get good reviews from the critic and if you’re lover of Crime thriller then the web series Flesh will impress you.

Gone Game

The Gone Game is a crime-thriller Movie which is featuring Shweta Tripathi and Arjun Mathur in lead roles. The Gone Game story reflects a crime in lockdown period. Well, the series is amazing and attracts much audience also the web series thrilled you as well.

Smoke

The Smoke is a Crime-thriller web series which is written by Vijay Mourya and directed by Neel Guha. The web series is featuring Tom Alter and Jim Sarbh in leading roles also the storyline attracts you in some points. The web series Smoke is a onetime watch.

Here are the full lists of Top 5 web series you can watch while waiting Mirzapur season 2. I hope you like it also, all these web series have a different concept which Amuse you in good numbers. So, for more latest updates stay tuned with cychron.com