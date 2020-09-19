Tiny Pretty Things : Release Date, Plot, Spoilers and All Information

Tiny Pretty Things Updates: Sona Charayipotra, best known for her TV series Tiny Pretty Things, is an American entertainment and lifestyle journalist. The series will be a Netflix original. Tiny Pretty Things is a drama featuring Indian protagonists that is said to have been inspired by the novel of the same name by Sona Charayipotra and Dhoniel Clayton.

Advertisement

Most of the plot of the novel will be shown in the series. It focuses mainly on how competition fills the human soul with the ugliness of greed. The plot tells the story of the famous dance academy in Chicago, known as The Archer School of Ballet. Dancers from different walks of life will share their passion in one place. They will also show their potential and their love for dancing. There may be some twists and turns where students have to make difficult choices on the path to success.

Advertisement

Tiny Pretty Things release date

The release is confirmed sometime in 2020, there is no official date yet. But you can expect the series to air around October 2020.

Spoilers

Spoilers have been revealed about the characters. We will be watching a very diverse group of characters and their travels. Monique, an optimistic character who motivates students to do their best, will play Lauren Holly.

Another Nevia character, initially a rebel but with a lot of potential, will be played by Kylie Jefferson. Jess Salgueiro is set to play Isabelle. It looks like the cast of Tiny Pretty Things is filled with famous artists, which makes viewers eagerly watch it.

For those who can’t wait for the show to come out and want to know about the story, they can go ahead and read Little Pretty Things. The book is available on Amazon, and if you prefer e-books, you can get it on your Kindle. However, we expect the series to be worth it. We guess Netflix is ​​worth it. Follow our updates.