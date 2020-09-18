TikTok and WeChat ready to banned in the US

The United States on Friday passed an order to ban on the download and use of the popular Chinese video app TikTok, and the use of the messaging platform WeChat, saying they threatened for America’s national security. After the outbreak of Coronavirus, both America and China are face to face. America is blaming China for virus infection. At the same time, China is denying it outright. All is not well between the two countries. At the same time, America is leaving no stone unturned to pressure China.

Advertisement

tiktok & wechat ban

The video-sharing app TikTok is going to be banned in America. Preparations have been made to ban this app in the USA. The ban will come into effect on TikTok and We Chat. TikTok will also be banned by 12 November, but commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said early Friday on Fox Business News that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are put in place. “At the president’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’smalicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of laws and regulations,” Ross also said in a prepared statement.

Advertisement

The first part of the action will start from September 20, has to do with stop all-new app distribution for both TikTok owned by ByteDanceand WeChat owned by Tencent. In other words, no one can download these apps from this September 20, and no new updates. WeChat also a social media, online messaging, and payment app owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent has a billion users all over the globe but is a small quantity in the US, with almost 19m users. WeChat users in the US will not be able to use the app for financial transactions from Sunday.

Let us tell you that in December last year, the US Army had also banned the use of TikTok by its soldiers. He called the app a security threat. The US Navy has also imposed similar restrictions. In February, TikTokagreed to pay $ 5.7 million to the US Federal Trade Commission to settle a case, including names, emails from children under the age of 13 on TikTok. He was accused of illegally collecting personal information like address, his location, etc.

These Chinese Apps has been banned in India before the US. The Government of India has banned 59 Chinese apps including top social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat to counter the threat by these apps to the country’s sovereignty and national security. Trump had also indicated earlier about the ban. He had said that the authorities have expressed concern on the subject that our information is being conveyed to the Intelligence Department of China.