Threat for Air India passengers, 14 passengers found Covid-19 positive

Fourteen passengers have been tested coronavirus positive till now, who traveled from Delhi to Hong Kong on an Air India flight on August 14, the Hong Kong government said. In a statement to PTI on Friday, a spokesperson of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong government said, “A flight operated by Air India (AI314) arriving Hong Kong from India on August 14 had 11 passengers confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19.” Due to this incident, ‘Air India’s flight have been barred from landing in Hong Kong till August end’ is been stated by the Hong Kong government.

14 Air India passengers who were traveling from Delhi to Hong Kong in Air India have been tested positive

As a result, the department invoked the “Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation (Cap. 599H) on August 17 to prohibit landing of passenger flights operated by Air India for two weeks from August 18 to 31 in Hong Kong”, the spokesperson noted.

“As of August 20, a total of 14 passengers on that flight were confirmed to have infected with COVID-19,” he added.

The statement doesn’t show if the passengers traveling had a COVID-negative certificate with them. According to Hong Kong government rules, Besides India, a COVID-negative test certificate is mandatory for all passengers coming from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, the US, South Africa, and the Philippines.

Any airline from the above-mentioned countries operating any flight to Hong Kong needs to submit a form before departure stating that all passengers have their COVID- negative certificate along with them.

Moreover, all international passengers are required to take a post-flight COVID test at the airport premises in Hong Kong.

In India passenger flights stand suspended since March 23, only special international flights have been operating with the approval of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Air India has been operation special International flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to help people in need to reach their home town.

Since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubble arrangements with countries like the US, Germany, France, the UAE, the UK, and the Maldives for international flight operations.

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.