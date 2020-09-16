The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Trailer & more

The Witcher is a Polish-American fantasy drama web television created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The dark fantasy adventure is based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher Season 1 is 8 episodes long, with a second season already commissioned and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said she’s working with Stephen D Surjik during the current situation to complete the production as soon as possible.

The Witcher is available on Netflix as Netflix’s original series – you’ll see elves, dwarfs, and an array of incredible monsters in the show. but it’s nevertheless rich with human, relatable witch stories. Wondering what to expect from the upcoming The Witcher Season 2? Read below to know everything.

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date

The Witcher Season one is launched in Dec past year. After the successful release, production was working on full capacity but during the current outbreak production has been halted but recently there is some great news for The Witcher Fans. Recent updates show that the production team is now working again & they have complete two Episodes of The Witcher Season 2 in Sep 2020.If everything goes fine you could expect The Witcher Season 2 to is all set to be released by Mid 2021

It’s my last day on set with @SSurjik. I didn’t expect his 2 episodes to span a global pandemic. But they did, and I couldn’t have had a better partner by my side. Grateful for his vision, leadership, spirit, and friendship. @witchernetflix S2 is back and better than ever. ♥️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/xBMRCydQoX — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 16, 2020 Updates from the Creator of The Witcher 2

The Witcher Season 2 Cast

We expecting new members in The Witcher Season 2 cast so according to the reports these could be our The Witcher cast

Henry Cavill as Geralt

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Freya Allan as Ciri

Yasen Atour as Coen

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Kim Bodnia as Vesemir

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer

As per reports since the The Witcher Season 2 is under production and only 2 episodes are finished so we could expect The Witcher Season 2 trailer super soon but we have some latest news about it

The Witcher Season 2 Latest News

We expect four familiar witchers joining the cast for season 2, two of whom we know the casting choices for. Geralt’s own grizzled old father figure Vesemir will make an appearance. His long-time witchering peer Eskel will join in as well. Paul Bullion can be seen as a Sarcastic jerk . Lambert will be played by and foreign-transplant witcher Coën will be played by Yasen Atour.