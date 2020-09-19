The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Characters get spin-off

Is it true that the trio of Stefan, Elena, and Damon will be returning on our screens soon? Well, as per the latest reports The Vampire Diaries is not renewed for a ninth season yet. However, the excitement of the fans of The Vampire Diaries is constantly increasing as they are desperately waiting for next season to release on netflix.

There is a big bubble of rumors in the air about the release of the ninth season of the show. Among these rumors, one is that Vampire Diaries Season 9 will probably release in March of 2021. For those who do not know, The Vampire Diaries also have popularly known as TVD is an American web television show made under the direction of Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson. Though the makers of the show haven’t dropped any hints related to the release of next season, the fans are speculating that it will be released soon.

STARS WHO SHOULD GET A SPIN-OFF IN The Vampire Diaries Season 9

Emily Bennett

He is one of those characters who have managed to get immense love from the viewers. However, post-watching the show we got to know that he warrants a spin-off. It is depicted in the show where Emily is insisted to make out a plan regarding the defensive powers of a vampire.

Elena Gilbert

Elena is one of the sweetest characters. She has been often applauded for her acting skills in the series. Though she is amongst the lead cast members of the show, it is expected that she needs a spin-off.

Damon Salvatore

If you are a keen and active follower of the series, you would know how conscious a viewer remains of his personality. Can we call Damon Salvatore’s role the best comic one? Certainly yes! In the fans’ views, the character should get a spin-off.

HOW MANY EPISODES WILL The Vampire Diaries Season 9 HAVE?

As per the reports, the next installment of the show will be comprising twenty-two episodes in entirety. It is also rumored that previous directors will be directing the next running of the show as well. Hence, Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson will be a part of the direction group.