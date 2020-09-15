The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast & Next Apocalypse

The Umbrella Academy is a latest Netflix original series which is based on The Umbrella Academy comic book since its inception in 2019 it gains lots of attention from viewers because of its storyline, cast, characters & time-traveling theory. When The Umbrella Academy Season 1 was launched in Feb 2019 it was one of the top trending web series in Netflix collections & viewed over by 50 million within few months of launch. After the success of season one Steve Blackman, the producer & creator of The Umbrella Academy decided to create the franchise.

This is a friendly reminder if you haven’t watched the series yet then you might discover some spoilers so request you to watch The Umbrella Academy first otherwise you’re welcome.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 was launched in July this year worldwide. after reuniting the family in Season 1 our characters couldn’t save the world from Vanya Hargreaves. Since there was no time left in 2019 apocalypse Number Five decided to go back in the past with his family members to save the world but unfortunately, all the characters got back into different years. we have seen in The Umbrella Academy Season 2 how Number Five again find all the members & told them to reunite again because there is an upcoming apocalypse in the 1960s so they need to stop it also.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast

As far as we know we will see our main characters in The Umbrella Academy season 3 as well

Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves (RIP)

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date

After our deep research, we found out that there will be an upcoming Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. Since its inception in 2019, Netflix decided to go for a season in a year. So we could expect The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release by somewhere between May 2021.





