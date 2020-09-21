The Social Dilemma, Things You need to know before watching

The Social Dilemma is an American documentary directed by Jeff Orlowski and written by Orlowski, Davis Coombe, and Vickie Curtis. The film explores the rise of social media and the damage it has caused to teen, society, focusing on its exploitation of its users for financial gain through surveillance capitalism, AI, and data mining. The Social dilemma is initially premiered on January 2020 but it gained popularity recently since its release on Netflix in the USA and Worldwide at 9 Sep 2020,

AI is shown in the documentary

The first thing when you woke up is to check your phone? Check your phone for any reason before you fall asleep, Do you know probably you check. How do you start talking about an invisible force called AI or addiction that drives you from morning to night without you knowing? “There are only two industries that call their customers ‘users’: illegal drugs and software.”

The Social Dilemma Trailer

The Netflix documentary released in the USA and Worldwide on the 9th of September 2020. Only the trailer of the documentary was enough to make the viewers think about the impact of social media on them. Here is the trailer.



God and Evil Side of Social Media

There are always 2sides of a coin, the good one, and the bad one. The Social Dilemma is a kind of documentary that presents the terrifying side of social media to us & as the well the good side of the coin where social media made the world closer as well made people to hate each other It explains in a perfect way the power social media hold and how we psychologically manipulated by it.

The Social Dilemma Cast

There are no actual casts. Some ex-employee companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter Pintrest, and more some experts in their field. Rather than the documentary shows a small family and their behaviors how AI controls their life to make a profit no matter it gonna make their life good or worse.

The Social Dilemma Reaction

Many of the famous celebrities have reacted and suggested watching this documentary on Netflix to their fans including Luisa d’Oliveira has posted on her Twitter account that clearly says that “if you use social media and haven’t watched the movie yet, you should watch it.”