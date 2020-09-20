The Punisher Season 3: Release Date, Cast, NetFlix Cancellation

A fairly strange incident occurred on Netflix and left fans with many questions. It is about Marvel fans who want to watch their favorite shows and movies ( Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones) by Netflix. Because of this, now The Punish Season 3 is at risk and numerous Marvel fans are miserable. Maybe they will not get any witness for the new season. Fans assumed Season 2 had a terrible ending and after season 2 fans are expecting to hear some news about The Punisher Season 3.



Sadly, Netflix has declared the cancellation of the third season of The Publisher becauseMarvel Studios will tie all its television series to its production house. Yet, Hope is there. Disney +, which acquired Marvel, has its own streaming company. They might be or not come with The Punisher Season 3. It entirely depends on their choice.



The Punisher Season 3 Release Date

Can we see the return of the beloved series The Punisher?. Its outcome is not yet clear. In addition, COVID-19 has made everything affecting all aspects of production worse. All business activities have been stopped. So it is good not to suspect anything about The Punisher Season 3 renewal. The show is struggling to overcome itself. We can say that there is hardly any possibility for season 3.



The Punisher Season 3 Cast

The cast of The Punisher will also reappear in the third sequel if there is any possibility of the upcoming season coming in the future. New personalities may arrive in the third season, but still, we do not have any official announcement about additional cast members if this happens ever in the future

Jon Bernthal performed as Frank Castle.

Amber Rose behaved as Dinah Madani.

Giorgia Whigham played as Amy Bendix

Floriana Lima play the role of Krista Dumont,

Josh Stewart in the character of John Pilgrim.

Netflix Cancellation Reason of The Punisher Season 3

The separation between Marvel Studios and Netflix has become the reason behind the series’ cancellation. As such Marvel Studios is going to tie up all the television series of its production house due to the continuous decline in ratings. Marvel Studios wishes to focus more on its big-budget films, which is well-rounded by Marvel Productions. That’s why they decided to close “The Punisher” after two seasons. Due to the decline of ratings and their collections by the series.



You can still stream both the seasons of “The Punisher” on Netflix originals. Cychron will get you notify if any updates are there regarding The Punisher Season 3, till then stay tuned with us!

