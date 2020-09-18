The Last Word, Season 1: Release Date, Cast & Related Updates

Advertisement

Have you got bored with all the regular and monotonous shows??? So there’s good news for all the web series’ fans out there we have something just like a silver bullet for you which will drive you deeper into the ocean of entertainment and that too just from the comforts of your living room. Okay okay!!! No more suspense….

Das letzte Wort

Good news has just arrived for all the subscribers of Netflix and the news is…… Netflix is going to release a German series “the last word” very soon. It’s a television drama series co-produced by America/Canada and the first season will be premiered on 17 September 2020.

Advertisement

This German show tells the story of a woman, Karla Fazius who tries to overcome the accidental passing of her partner and decides to pursue a career as a professional funeral eulogy speaker and leaves her family and friends in surprise.

The Last Word Season 1, Plotline:

The Last Word tells the story of a lady, Karla Fazius, whose husband dies unexpectedly. The day of the funeral she decides to become a compliment and with the owner of a funeral home, Andreas Borowski, she assists the families which are dealing with loss and accompanies them to say goodbye. Carla Fazius’s faces collapse due to the sudden death of her husband after 25 years of marriage.

Unexpectedly, and surprisingly, she becomes a speaker at funerals. a time comes when she finds it difficult to overcome the loss and contribute to the increasing chaos in her family. The 6 episodes tell different stories of grief, death, and moving on with life: sometimes funny, sometimes miserable, and always a bit absurd and unexpected. Because no one else says that death is not the last word!

Star Cast Of The Last Word Season 1

As actors bring the concept to reality, a number of promising names are attached with this show. You’ll see

Shirley MacLaine as Harriett Lauler

Amanda Seyfried as Anne Sherman

AnnJewel Lee Dixon as Brenda

Anne Heche is portraying Elizabeth and many more such stars are a part of the series.

Natalia del Riego

Anke Engelke

Claudia Geisler-Bading

Aaron Hilmer

Nina Gummich

Thorsten Merten

Gudrun Ritter

Juri Winkler

Johannes Zeiler

Release Date Of The Last Word Season 1

The series is going to be streamed on 17 September 2020. So, keep your pop-corns and drinks ready to enjoy an uninterrupted show, and yeah…. Don’t forget to give ratings.