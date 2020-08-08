The Flash Season 7 releasing date, trailer, Cast, What can we expect ?

THE FLASH season 7 has been given the go-ahead but the question remains the same when will the new series of The Flash out on The CW? At this CW tweeted that “Heroes will be reborn. TheFlash Season 7 is coming 2021 to The CW! “. While fans are pleased to hear The Flash season seven has been given the thumbs up by The CW.

Heroes will be reborn. #TheFlash Season 7 is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/oisZahYQ6W — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) August 6, 2020

Season six of The Flash was tragically sliced short because of the current coronavirus outbreak. The Flash Season 6 got sliced when production shut down because of the flare-up of COVID-19. Fortunately, there is good news for the fans of The Flash, and season seven has been given the green light by The CW.

The Flash Season 7 Release Date

CW has not made any announcement regarding the date of releasing season 7 of The Flash. But The CW has confirmed The Flash season seven will not premiere until January 2021. Fans are crazy and anxiously waiting for the seventh season of “The Flash”. The seventh season is delayed due to current pandemic coronavirus. The Flash is not the only CW series to be delayed due to the pandemic.

The Flash season 7 will remain in its schedule Tuesday at 8 pm slot, and it will be followed by new arrival Superman and Lois at 9 pm.

Who is in the cast in the Seventh Season?

The main cast is expected to return for the brand out of the box new series of The Flash. This implies Grant Gustin will repeat is job as Barry Allen/The Flash.

Joining Gustin is Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, and Jesse L. Martin as Joe West. Also expected to return is Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton.