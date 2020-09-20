The Flash Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and more

The Flash Season 7 is all set to premiere in 2021 but before the actual season 7, you can expect a trailer is going to be released super soon. The Flash is an American super-hero tv series developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, airing on The CW & TV Puls. The Flash is based on the Barry Allen character the Flash in DC Comics.DC fandom already released a teaser trailer in August. There is some controversy, one of the members of Team Flash, Hartley Sawyer(Dibny Ralph), fired from the show after his racist and misogynistic tweets.

The Flash Season 7 Release Date

The Flash has been already renewed for the seventh season. Due to the current COVID situation production of the show is halted for some time but now everything is going back to normal. As of now, no premiere is available for the series. The CW has said that you can expect new episodes of The Flash Season 7 in January 2021, but the official release date has not been specified yet.

The Flash Season 7 Trailer

The Flash Season 1 made its debut on American tv back in 2014 on by TheCW. The Flash Season 6 released on the CW on October 8, 2019. But it has not completed yet due to the current pandemic. As a result, They had to wind up the season. As of now, there will be no more episodes in the flash season 6. The creators the show decided to make some extra episodes in the Flash Season 7 but how many they haven't decided yet.

The Flash Season 7 Cast

Candice Patton as Iris West Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon Jesse L Martin as Joe West