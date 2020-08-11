The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, trailer launch date, Cast: check details

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date is one of the biggest question for its fans. The famous Indian web series The Family Man which was released on Amazon prime on 20th September 2019 in the last year, received huge popularity and reviews from the viewers. With the help of fantastic plot and the actors like Manoj Bajpayee, the series made a way to the people’s minds and made them requested for the next season in the row. The show was finished with a lot of suspense and viewers were keep waiting for Season 2 of the same. There are some few updates that we have from our sources regarding the show.

The Family Man season 2 Trailer launch date

Fans are waiting to know about Trailer launch date but there is no official announcement made by Amazon prime till yet. he story of the show follows showing an ordinary family man (by Manoj Bajpayee) and his family. He lives an ordinary life. As people think. But in reality, he seems to be working for government organizations that look after terrorist attacks and prevent them.

What can we expect about The Family Man Season 2 Release Date ?

According to the Sources, The Family Man season 2 of the show is ready to premiere on Amazon Prime. Fans are anxiously waiting and expecting the same to launch in October 2020. However, there may be a delay in the same due to the pandemic all over the world. The Family Man Season 2 will be released in October 2020. The release date of The Family Man 2 was revealed by Priyamani, however, she mentioned it to be a tentative date. so the official release date is yet to be announced.

Who will Cast of The Family Man 2?

The leading casts of the show will return for the next season. These include Manoj Bajpayee will probably be enjoying Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari. Darshan Kumar as Major Sameer, Shreya Danwantari as Zoya, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, and more.