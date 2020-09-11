The Division 2 Is Next-Gen Compatible, Includes Cross-Gen Multiplayer

Ubisoft has announced that The Division 2 will be backwards compatible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and will feature cross-generation multiplayer.

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be playable on both the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5. The Division 2 got its latest expansion, Warlords of New York, earlier this year which added several new open world zones and more story missions, and introduced a new item system called Gear 2.0, among many other additions.

The Division 2 is also introducing a new end-game mode called The Summit as part of its upcoming Title Update 11 this month. The new end-game mode gives players a 100-floor, enemy-filled skyscraper to climb and features different challenges that increase in difficulty as players ascend its floors. Each of The Summit’s levels are also randomly selected from a roster of predefined designs along with randomized enemy spawns, which makes its challenge even greater. The new end-game mode is similar to Final Fantasy XIV’s Heaven on High dungeon or World of Warcraft’s new Torghast, Tower Of The Damned dungeon, coming as part of its upcoming Shadowlands expansion.

Among the announcements that Ubisoft made during its recent Ubisoft Forward presentation was its roadmap for The Division 2. The shooter will be playable on both the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5, but won’t be receiving a new version specific to next-gen consoles. The game will also feature cross-gen multiplayer, allowing players to team up with friends within the same console family whether they’re on current or next-gen hardware.

If players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S jump into The Division 2 as soon as new consoles release, they’ll be right near the tail end of the game’s Title Update 11, which includes Season 3 of the game, The Summit end-game content, and transmogrification. The game’s next title update is set for release sometime in December. Title Update 12 is set to introduce Faye Lau as the game’s new Prime Target and begin the The Division 2 Season 4 as well as add a slew of new seasonal activities, weapons, gear, and a new skill variant for players. Ubisoft also plans to release a new limited special event called Codename: Nightmare sometime during the winter season.

Despite not being a new port, having The Division 2 be available on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 with cross-gen support will enable more players to try out the game and give them a chance to play the game on better console hardware. It will be interesting to see, even if it isn’t a whole new game, how much The Division 2 will improve on the significantly better hardware of next-gen consoles.

The Division 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

