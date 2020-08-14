The Devil All the Time release date, Cast : All you need to know

The Devil All the Time release date is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2020. The trailer of this movie is already trending at No. 1 on Youtube.

The Devil All the Time is an upcoming American psychological thriller film based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. It is Directed and co-written by Antonio Campos and produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster, the film features an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson.

The Movie was announced in September 2018 with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and Mia Wasikowska in talks to star. Antonio Campos would write and direct the film, with Jake Gyllenhaal serving as producer. In January 2019, Bill Skarsgård and Eliza Scanlen joined the cast, with Netflix set to distribute the film.

Who is in the cast of The Devil all the Time ?

Sebastian Stan was cast to replace Evans after scheduling conflicts caused him to drop out and personally recommended Stan to be in his role. Additionally, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough and Haley Bennett were announced as part of the cast. In March 2019, Harry Melling joined the cast of the film.Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans will compose the film’s score.

Jason Clarke as Carl Henderson.

Sebastian Stan as Sheriff Lee Bodecker.

Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell.

Riley Keough as Sandy Henderson.

Haley Bennett as Charlotte Russell.

Tom Holland as Arvin Russell.

As alluded to above, the cast is packed with some of the biggest names in Hollywood – with Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Arvin Russell and Robert Pattinson (Tenet) as “unholy preacher” Preston Teagardin arguably the stars of the line-up.