The Boys Season 2 Release Schedule: Check “The Boys” Release of Episode 6

Are you looking for episode 6 of The Boys? When are the new episodes 6 of The Boys released? With more than half of The Boy Season 2 now released, now fans will be more excited than ever to watch the latest episode 6 of Amazon’s blood bathing superhero series.



Till date, five episodes of the series out of eight episodes are accessible to watch – but many fans are disappointed those who are planning binge the complete season in one day, as a new release schedule for Season 2 means that Everyone will have to wait for a little to see the full story.



But guys don’t worry, Cychron is here to clear all your doubts that you might have. Below, you will get all the information on The Boys Season 2, Episode 6 air date – and time. The Boys Season 2 arrives on Friday of every week, might you have known.



“The airing schedule came actually when we were pretty close to being done – probably 3/4ths of the way through post-production,” Director of the show Eric Kripke told Collider.

The Boys season 2, episode 6 release date and time

The Boys Season 2, Episode 6 release date is September 25, Friday. For the time being – keep an eye on Amazon Prime Video and the boys’ official Twitter account. This is as of midnight eastern / 5 pm BST in recent weeks, but can change and cannot always be added to skip hours. However, it is definitely live by 3 am Eastern / 8 am BST.

The Boys season 2 release schedule

Friday 4th September: Episodes 1-3 with the title The Big Ride/Proper Preparation and Planning/Nothing Like It In The World

Friday 11th September: Episode 4 With the title Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men

Friday 18th September: Episode 5 with the title We Gotta Go Now

Friday 25th September: Episode 6 with the title The Bloody Doors Off

Friday 2nd October: Episode 7 with the Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker

Friday 9th October: Episode 8 FINALE with the title of What I Know

Why didn’t The Boys release all episodes at once?

The Boys season 1 released each episode at the same time, which may surprise some fans as to why the same approach was not taken for season two. For the answer to this query of this question: the Director of Eric Kripke has disclosed why this change was made.



“Our feeling is that when it airs all eight at once, it becomes a sugar rush of a binge. People burn through it in a week or two. There’s an intense amount of activity, and then it sort of fades,” Eric Kripke said.



“There are so many great moments in season two, we want to give it time to marinate, so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy.”

