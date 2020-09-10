‘The Blacklist’: When Can Fans Expect Season 7 on Netflix?

– Advertisement –

In February 2020, Jon Bokenkamp’s creation — The Blacklist — was renewed for season 8. The news came just before the amusement sector came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19.

This resulted in the hurried season 7 finale consisting of half-live-action and half-animation that some enthusiasts loved and others whined. Regardless, it allowed the writers to establish season, at least in some ways.

Things are supposed to get up and running shortly. Based on Spader’s co-star, Megan Boone, the new schedule will align with health and safety regulations. The series films in new york, which was once the epicenter of this virus. It’s since been given the governor’s OK to resume production.

“We’re taking COVID seriously,” she stated on Instagram, including that year 8 will be live-action, not animated.

Matters left in season 7 with Boone’s character, FBI Agent Elizabeth Keen deciding on the side with her [assumed] mum, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins). The two will probably team up against Raymond Reddington (Spader) to prevent the Townsend Directive from accepting Katarina down.

All the while, Red’s mysterious illness should be researched, replying to whether Liz will inherit his criminal empire upon his passing. As for cast additions, fans can anticipate newcomer Laura Sohn to continue enjoying Agent Alina Park. She had been promoted to series regular.

The Blacklist will return for year 8 on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

